I feel Popcorn machine installed in JIT room – Fawad Chaudhry funny comments on PMLN workers situation .







JIT is a commission which is formed by honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan to investigate Panama case in detail. JIT is expected to submit its report on Monday …

While talking on JIT in a show, PTI politician Fawad Chaudhry funnily comment on this and said that I feel that a popcorn machine is installed in JIT’s room. On this everyone started laughing …

Watch video and see why Fawad Chaudhry said this …