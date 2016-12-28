Fight between Salman Mujahid and Shahi Syed in live show

Watch intense fight between Two senior Pakistani politicians Salman Mujahid Baloch and Shahi Syed in live show. Wasim Badami calm things down between them.









Both Salman Mujahid and Shahi Syed were present in a Talk show with Kashif Abbasi and discussing political situation in which intense fight between both senior politicians started.Both got personal in the Talk and it was a really bad thing to see 2 senior politicians fighting in live show. Wasim Badami, who was also present in the show came in and calm things down.Shahi Syed is a senior politician and member of AMP party whereas Salman Mujahid Baloch is a member of MQM party.Both politicians got personal and blamed each other during live Talk.Watch video below …