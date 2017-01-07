First Ad released by Government of KPK

Government of KPK release their first Ad which blasted social media. In that Ad, KPK government highlighted some of their works in the province.









KPK government released their first Ad in which a jingle was made about the good works which KPK government did in their province.They highlighted some betterment in all the departments of KPK and said that they have improved the standards of government departments and corruption is also very much under controlled and decreased.Police department of KPK province is regarded as best in Pakistan and it is a major success of Imran Khan and his party. This Ad is a good News for many of PTI fans and it can convey a message to the people of KPK and Pakistan about some good works in the province.