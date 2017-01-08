Funny Incident in Sharjeel Khan Test Cap Ceremony

Watch funny incident which happened during Sharjeel Khan’s Test cap ceremony before the start of 3rd Test against Australia at Sydney.









Sharjeel Khan made his Test debut for Pakistan in 3rd Test against Australia and his debut game ended in Pakistan’s defeat but he looked promising in his innings. Sharjeel played well in the second innings after failing to perform in the first.He made 40 quick runs with 100 plus strike rate. Sharjeel looked a good prospect because he is aggressive and Pakistan needs a player like him.During his Test cap ceremony, Funny incident happened when Team Manager Wasim Bari gave him his cap, It was a small size cap which was not fitting in his head on which all Pakistani players laughed.