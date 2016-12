Funny Question asked by a Fan to Azhar Ali during Second Test

A Pakistani fan asked a funny question to Azhar Ali when he was coming out to bat against Australia in second Test at Melbourne.









Azhar batted really well in this Test series so far and played some really good knocks in both Tough series. In New Zealand, Azhar batted well and now in Australia, He is proving his class.Azhar Ali batted first 2 days in Pakistan’s innings and scored a brilliant century. Half of the overs on first 2 days were effected by heavy rain.When Azhar came out to bat on 3rd morning, A Pakistani fan asked funny question to Azhar about his fitness and said that ‘Azhar Bhai … Aap Thakay Nahi’On which Azhar laughed and passed a smile.Watch video and share …