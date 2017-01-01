Funny response by Inzamam about Afridi’s age

Former Pakistan captain and legend cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq gave funny response on Afridi’s age question asked by an Indian anchor.









Inzamam and Ganguly were analyzing on India Pakistan match in an Indian show where the show Host asked Inzamam question about age of Afridi. On which Inzi gave a funny and Hilarious response.Inzamam said that when last time I asked him about his age, He was 21. After this reply by Inzi, Audience laughed and clapped on it.Ganguly also joined in the conversation and said that Inzi Bhai I want to add that about 21 years ago, I heard that he was 21 then.After this funny conversation on Afridi’s age, People laughed on it. It was really a Hilarious reply by Inzi.Watch video …