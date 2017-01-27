Girl changing dress in Najam Sethi room , while Najam Sethi giving live interview on Geo Tv

Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain exposed Najam Sethi when he was giving his Interview live to Geo. Amir Liaquat played clip of Sethi in his show on Bol channel.







Amir Liaquat is Hosting show ‘Aise Nahi Chale Ga’ on Bol channel during which he played a video of Najam Sethi when he was giving his live interview to Geo.

Shocking thing was on the right side of Najam Sethi’s room where a girl was changing her dress. Camera caught this scene and it was played and highlighted by Amir Liaquat in his show.

After this video, Amir Liaquat blasted Najam Sethi badly and accused him as a Raw favored journalist. He said that Najam Sethi backs Anti Pakistan Raw agency who is damaging Pakistan.