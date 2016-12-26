Great day in History of Palestine freedom as UN Security Council passes resolution in their favor

A biggest and greatest day in History of Palestine and its freedom as United Nation Security Council passes resolution in their favor.









As whole world knows that Palestine is facing difficult situation from some time now as Israel and its forces are attacking people in Palestine.Many people killed by them in operations in Palestine. Many small kids, ladies and old people died in these operations but everyone is watching these brutalities and no one is coming forward and helping Palestine.But now a resolution is presented in UN security council in which many countries demanded to stop these killings in Palestine and ask Israel to withdraw its forces and Troops from Palestine and it is likely that UNSC will soon pass this resolution.