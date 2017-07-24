Great example created by a Kind Hearted Muslim goldsmith in USA. Watch this video link below and share it with others …







Very heart touching and kind Muslim goldsmith in America created a great example for all the Muslim community all over the world with his great gesture to a lady of America.

A women came in the shop of a Muslim goldsmith and said to him that she wants to sell her ring because she needs money. The Muslim guy asked her why she want to sell it? The women said that this is a gift from her mother to her but she needs money.

The Muslim goldsmith gave her the cash and her ring as well and said that keep your Mother’s gift with you and whenever you need my help, Call me and dont go anywhere else.

This great gesture of Muslim guy created a great Example for all the Muslims.

Watch video …