Great News for Sharjeel Khan and his fans in Spot Fixing case

Sharjeel Khan gets major breakthrough in his spot fixing case. Watch video link below for more details …







Sharjeel Khan gets a big relief in his PSL spot fixing case. PCB tribunal accepts Sharjeel’s request of not appearing as a witness which shows that PCB has not much evidence against him in this spot fixing case.

Sharjeel Khan and other Pakistani cricketers are facing spot fixing issue from few months but its looks like that Sharjeel Khan will get his ban ended very soon.

Sharjeel Khan has Amazing fan following in Pakistan and his fans wants him back in Pakistan Team.