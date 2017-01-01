Great words said by American Journalist for Pakistan

American female journalist who is Touring many countries of the world is in Pakistan these days said some great words about Pakistan and Pakistani people.









The American Journalist gave her superb remarks about Pakistan and said that Pakistani people are very loving, caring and their behavior with foreigners is Amazing.She said that there are so many bad concepts about Pakistan and its safety and people in foreign countries thinks that it is not safe to live in Pakistan, I must tell them that they are wrong. First came here then talk wrong about this country.Pakistan is very beautiful country and best country which I have Traveled so far.This American Journalist is on Tour of 192 countries of the world.Watch video …