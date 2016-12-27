This guy shocked all with his revenge from thief

Watch How this brave guy takes his revenge from thief. It was shocking and Amazing thing to see for the people the way he attacked thief.









This incident happened in India where a man takes his revenge from a thief when he stole his mobile. A Truck driver was sitting in his truck and using his cell phone when a man stolen his mobile and ran away.Truck driver was very shocked and upset after this incident. On next morning, Same Truck driver was again standing on that road and a man was running a bike on road. It was the same person who stolen Truck driver’s mobile.The driver ran towards him and kicked him on his chest. Both men laid on the road and fight each other. The Truck driver gets his phone back.It was really Amazing.