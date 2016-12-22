Gwadar student badly bashing Shehbaz Sharif in fron of Media

Students of Gwadar badly criticizing Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on problems which they are facing in Gwadar.









Students gave their reservations to the CM of Punjab who is also the brother of Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. Students said that we are fed up of listening about Gwadar but there are many problems in Gwadar also. There is no clean water to drink and no electricity also.Instead of Gwadar students, Lahore students went to China to learn Chinese language whereas we deserve it. Students further said that CPEC is a Gwadar project but development is going on in Lahore. Why is that?Students demanded to convey their message to PM of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif announced to send 10 students of Gwadar to China to learn Chinese language.