Hafeez Happy after winning 2nd ODI against Australia

Stand-in captain of Pakistan ODI Team Mohammad Hafeez happy after winning game against Australia. Hafeez captained Pakistan in 2nd ODI vs Australia.









Pakistan beat Australia comfortably in second ODI by 6 wickets. Captain Mohammad Hafeez batted really nicely in Pakistan’s run chase of 221 and helped Pakistan ti victory.Hafeez made 72 runs with 8 boundaries. Malik also played Amazingly and scored 42 unbeaten runs. After the match, Mohammad Hafeez looked very much excited and happy.Hafeez congratulated all the Pakistani players and hugged them. Fast bowler Mohammad Amir also hugged Hafeez and both looked in very good mood.Hafeez was not happy with Amir’s comeback into the Pakistan side but everything is settled now between them and both are looking comfortable with each other.Hafeez was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his match winning 72.