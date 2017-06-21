Hasan Ali all 13 wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Watch wickets package of young Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali which he took in recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017.







Hasan took 13 wickets in the whole event and he was the leading wicket taker as well. In 1st game against India, Hasan bowled well but he took only 1 wicket but in all the other matches, Hasan Ali showed his class and took 3 wickets in each game.

Against South Africa, Against Sri Lanka, Against England in Semi Final and in Final against India, Hasan took 3 wickets and got Man of the Tournament award as well.

Take a look at Hasan Ali’s all 13 wickets.