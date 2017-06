Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali gets Man of the Match award on his Amazing performance against England in Champions Trophy Semi Final.







Hasan Ali with his Translator talked to Nasir Hhussain and said that it is great feeling to get Man of the Math and he is happy that now Pakistan is in the final.

Hasan also said that he just worked with Azhar Mahmood on his game plan and just implemented it. Hasan Ali dedicated his award to his brother as his birthday gift.