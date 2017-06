South African opening batsman Hashim Amla is a class player and he is a very good human being as well. Amla showed great example of sportsman spirit in match against India.







Hashim Amla was playing so well before getting out on bowling of Ashwin. It was a thick edge which Dhoni grabs well.

Indians appeal but before Umpire’s decision, Amla walked away because he knows he is out. Thats a great sportsman spirit example shown by Hashim Amla.

