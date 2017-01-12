Hashim Amla smashed Century in his 100th Test Match

Veteran South African batsman Hashim Amla smashed a brilliant Century in his 100th Test Match. He is playing against Sri Lanka in 3rd Test









Hashim Amla is a wonderful player and regarded as best batsman in world cricket right now. Amla was struggling for form in these couple of matches. He was getting starts but was unable to convert them into big ones. In last series against Australia, He looked out of form and completely off color.In this series against Sri Lanka as well, He was not getting runs but finally in his 100th Test, Amla returned to form in some great style and proved his class in front of his home crowd.It was a really Awesome knock which had everything in it.