Hilarious acting by Dr. Shahid on Drama Created on Dependent of Maryam and Nawaz Sharif

Dr. Shahid Masood making fun of Nawaz Sharif and his family on drama created in Panama case scandal. Shahid Masood was talking in Bol TV show.









Panama case is a scandal which is in the Pakistani politics from many months now and investigations are in progress in Supreme Court.In this case, Names of children of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is included. Many question are raised on the independence of PM’s children. We are listening different things everyday which are changing this case.While defining all this confusion, Dr Shahid Masood mocks government and PM Nawaz and his family. He said that he in unable to understand whats going on in this case.Watch video below and share with others …