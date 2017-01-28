Honest precious words from Ch Nisar Against Corruption and Nawaz Sharif . Watch more detail about his speech in below video link and share it .







Interior Minister of Pakistan Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was talking in his press conference in which he indirectly said many things.

Chaudhry Nisar said that we should now understand the difference between good and bad. What is good for us and what is bad for us. Its up to me and you to understand.

This country is our and we must not allow anything bad in it. If I am doing corruption and advising others to not do this, Then its my fault.

Experts said that he indirectly talked about PM Sharif’s family.

Watch his presser below …