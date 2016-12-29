Imran Khan Amazing reply on Student’s question

Watch Amazing reply by PTI Chairman Imran Khan on a question asked by a Student when he visited Karachi. Imran Khan was answering questions in a show.









A student who was a fan of Imran Khan asked him a difficult question on his statements about people of Karachi and about MQM chairman Altaf Hussain.The boy ask that you said in a statement that Altaf Hussain was involved in murdering of almost 230 plus people in Karachi. Are you still backing your statement?After this question by student, The hall heated up and people asked that boy to sit down and close his mouth. On which Imran Khan said that … In Cricket a batsman didn’t need to play every delivery, Some balls must be left alone. So I am leaving this question.