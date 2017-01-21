Imran Khan calls back Indian player and dismissed him Twice

Legend Pakistan captain Imran Khan calls back Indian player Srikkanth and dismissed him twice in a match between India and Pakistan.









Srikkanth is a well known Indian cricketer who was an aggressive cricketer. Once in a match between Pakistan and India, He was dismissed by Pakistani bowler. He was out LBW, Umpire gave him out but he was very upset and annoyed with the decision.Pakistan captain Imran Khan called him back and it was a remarkable decision by the skipper. Umpire was not happy but it was Imran Khan’s call to gave him another chance.Srikkanth comes back and got another chance. On next ball, Srikkanth was again gone and this time he was caught behind.Watch this Amazing video below …