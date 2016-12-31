Imran Khan mocking Bilawal Bhutto in his speech

PTI Chairman Imran Khan making fun of Bilawal’s 4 demands to government. He was mocking PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in his speech.









Imran Khan was talking about 4 demands of Bilawal which he demanded to government and said that if his demands didn’t accepted or fulfilled, He will give hard time to government.Imran Khan said that I was waiting for this to happen and I was thinking what Bilawal will do when 27 Dec will come because Bilawal gave government 27 Dec as deadline.Imran Khan said that I sum up Bilawal’s Talk as If his demands didn’t fulfill, He will start crying.On these statements by Imran Khan, People started laughing. Imran Khan said that PPP is with us on Panama issue so I will not say further than that.