Incredible batting by Pakistani batsman vs South Africa. Pakistani batsman scored 79 runs off just 3 overs in a match at Hong Kong sixes …







Aggressive players Ahmed Shehzad and Imran Nazir opened the innings for Pakistan in the match and smashed South African bowlers to all parts.

A Unique record created by Top 3 batters of Pakistan who scored 79 runs in just 18 balls. Ahmed Shehzad, Imran Nazir and Shoaib Malik combined scored these runs and bagged an Amazing record.

Hong Kong sixes is a Tournament where Teams from different countries participate. Its like an exhibition Tournament with small grounds and short boundaries. This Tournament is played with green ball.

Watch super batting of Pakistani batsman in video below …