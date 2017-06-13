Indian commentators praising Sarfraz and Amir’s batting vs SL

Watch how Indian Hindi commentators are praising batting of Sarfraz and Amir against Sri Lanka in crucial match of Champions Trophy.







Pakistan qualified for the Semi Final stage of the ICC Champions Trophy due to brilliant batting by captain Sarfraz and bowler Mohammad Amir.

At one stage, Pakistan was struggling in the match but good batting display by Sarfraz and Amir seals victory for Pakistan. Indian commentators also appreciated Pakistan’s effort and praised batting of both Mohammad Amir and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Watch video …