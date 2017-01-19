Indian media praising Atif Aslam on saving girl from Harassment during his Concert

Watch How Indian media is praising Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on saving life of a girl from Harassment during his concert in Karachi recently.









Atif Aslam is a famous Pakistani singer who is very much popular in people of India and Pakistan. Atif sang many songs in Bollywood movies and his fan following in India is Amazing.Recently, He was doing a concert in Karachi where he created an example by saving a girl from Harassment. We see girls and boys enjoying their time in these concerts and during that some boys try to touch girls or do cheap things but no body take notice of that.Atif Aslam during his concert call upon security guards and saved a girl from Harassment. Indian media reported on it and praised Atif on his act.