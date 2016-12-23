Indian player smashed 39 runs in one over

Indian all rounder Hardik Pandya s,ashed 39 runs in one over and created a new History. Pandya smashed some cracking strokes in his cameo.









Indian all rounder Hardik Pandya is an aggressive batsman who likes to attack the opposition bowlers and in a domestic match in India, Pandya smashed 39 runs in one over.Hardik Pandya played some lovely shots in his innings and stunned all with his batting. He hit 39 runs in one over and created a New record of most runs in one over.Pandya played some match winning innings for India as well and in a match in Indian domestic match, he hit 5 sixes and 1 four in an over. Other then these legal balls, Pandya also gets 4 Byes and 1 No ball run also.