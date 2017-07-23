Innocent little boy got angry from his Mother. Watch this cute video below and share it with others …







This video clip of a cute little baby boy is going viral on Internet. The baby boy is not happy with his Mom because his mother beated him on his mistake.

Boy was crying and saying that I am angry with you and I will not talk to you. His mother was saying to him that she mistakenly slapped him and it was not intentional.

His Mom said that I was doing something and mistakenly I slapped you. I am sorry. Baby was still crying and it was a very cute moment to see love between Mother and Son.

This video is going viral. Watch it …