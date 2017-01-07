Inside Story of position Holder Girl’s suicide in Karachi

Real Story behind death of a Sindh University student revealed. Girl committed suicide after boy rejected from marring to her.









Naila was the name of that student who was a bright student of Sindh University. She was a position Holder student and she always maintain high standards in her study.Few days ago, Girl committed suicide from her room’s fan because the boy which she liked rejected her proposal. She was so disappointed after that she committed suicide.Naila said to her boyfriend that she is in her final year of study and she wants to marry him on which boy rejected her after which she died.Police is investigating this incident but this story takes New turn and the call records of Naila is Taken by Police which created alot of questions and doubts.