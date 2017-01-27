An intelligent Girl from Lahore Crushed Rana Sanaullah in a Political Show . Watch this brave girl speech and share it .









Rana Sanaullah was guest in Javed Chahudhry show with other political guests and students were questioning from all the guests. A girl stand up and asked a question related to Panama Case and Model Town case to Punjab’s Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.Girl said that in Model Town case, Government of Punjab kept the report of commission secret. So, In Panama case, this incident will happen again?On this question, Rana Sana said that Panama case is in Supreme Court and their verdict on it will be open and will be shared with Public. PM Nawaz Sharif openly said that he will accept the decision of Supreme Court.