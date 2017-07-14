Inzamam ul Haq playing with his Son in a domestic match. Watch video below and see this Amazing display of batting by Inzi and his Son …







They were playing a festival match at LCCA ground in Lahore where Inzamam and his son played together. Inzi’s son bowler left arm spin and played some lovely strokes while batting. Inzamam also batted well and looked in his old form. It is not known by majority that Inamam also started his career as left arm spinner.

While talking to media, Inzi’s son said that he didn’t need training because his father always guide him in his batting and bowling and his father also started cricket as a spinner. He wants to be like Inzi in future.