Javed Hashmi’s secret marriage revealed by Mubasher Lucman

Famous anchor Mubasher Lucman Telling about secret marriage of Javed Hashmi with a young girl. Mubasher didn't reveal the name but gave a hint.









Mubasher Lucman was Talking in his show on ARY with his guests in which a discussion took place on Javed Hashmi’s marriage. Mubasher Lucman said that I didn’t want to reveal the name of that girl because I know the respect of ladies and I also don’t want to create any scandal. I just want to hint you that a girl who is from Chichawatni and she said that she is wife of Javed Hashmi.He said that there is nothing wrong in second marriage but keeping it secret when you are a public figure, Its not right.Watch video …