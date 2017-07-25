Jaw breaking reply by Amir Khan to an Indian women on Islam and Terrorism. Watch video below and share it with others …







Famous Indian actor and popular as name of Mr. Perfect Amir Khan gave a brilliant reply to an Indian lady over his question against Islam.

The Indian lady asked Amir about connection of Terrorism and Islam and said that what happened in Paris was totally a case of Muslim Terrorism because they had Quran in their hands.

Amir Khan said that firstly I want to clear that Islam and Terrorism has no connection. If a Terrorist is claiming that he is a Muslim, Then he is claiming it but in reality, He is a Terrorist and in my opinion, A Muslim cannot be a Terrorist at all.

Watch video …