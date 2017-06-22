JS Bank gifted Sarfraz BMW car

Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is getting Amazing gifts after Pakistan won ICC Champions Trophy under his captaincy.







Sarfraz Ahmed was guest in Geo Khelo Pakistan game show in which JS Bank gifted Sarfraz a BMW car. It was an Amazing BMW X1 car.

After the Champions Trophy victory, Pakistani players are getting gifts. PCB announced 10 Lac rupees for each player of the Team while PM Nawaz Sharif announced to give 1 Crore rupees to the players.

Bahria Town Karachi also awarded Sarfraz a plot in Bahria Town society.