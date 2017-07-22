Junaid Khan best last over against South Africa in ODI Series . Watch this amazing over in below link and share it.







It was the second ODI when Pakistan Toured South Africa and in first ODI, Pakistan beat them in a close match. 2nd one was again a brilliant game of cricket in which the Hosts needed 9 from the last over.

Junaid Khan came in and bowled some great Yorkers to restrict South Africa from scoring those runs. Brilliant last over bowling by junaid helped Pakistan to a close 1 run win over the South African side.

Pakistan won the match and series with 2-0 margin. Pakistan became the only Asian side to win an ODI series in South Africa.