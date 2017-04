Fast bowler Junaid Khan took wicket of West Indian opener Chadwick Walton in the 2nd ODI at Guyana.







Junaid Khan replaced Wahab Riaz in the Pakistan playing XI for the 2nd ODI after a poor bowling spell by Wahab in the 1st ODI.

Junaid Khan bowled well but he was off color in his spell but he took 1 important wicket of West Indian opener Walton.

Walton was looking to attack Junaid Khan but mistimed his shot and Hasan Ali took a good running catch.

