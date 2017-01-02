Junaid Khan Telling about his Jump in bowling run up

Fast bowler Junaid Khan Telling why he Jumps before running in to bowl in a show on Geo Super. Junaid Khan tells interesting story behind this.









Junaid Khan said that in a domestic match at Faisalabad. I was playing for WAPDA against Port Qasim. Wicket was very flat and good for batting. I was getting no help from the pitch.Junaid said that I removed Khurram Manzoor early in the match but after that till lunch nothing happened. After lunch I started my run up with a jump and I got wicket. I realize that this is lucky thing for me. He said that I tried it again after few overs and again I removed another batsman. In that whole season I took more than 40 wickets. That’s why I make it a habit in my bowling.