Kashif Abbasi blasted Qamar Zaman in his show and won Hearts of Pakistani people

Famous anchor Kashif Abbasi blasted Pakistan Peoples Party politician Qamar Zaman Kaira in his show and won Hearts of Pakistani people.









Kashif Abbasi was talking on democracy and what it has given to Pakistan in past 10 years. He invited guests from PTI and PPP in discussion and bashed PPP worker and politician Qamar Zaman in his show.He asked him about which Pakistani National department they saved in their government from 2008-2013. Qamar Zaman said that when we took over in 2008, All the departments were bankrupt and damaged on which Kashif Abbasi said then why you criticize PMLN and PM Nawaz Sharif. He is also facing this problem.Kashif Abbasi’s counter punches silenced Qamar Zaman and he had no answer to his questions…