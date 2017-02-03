Lahori man claimed that he can cure every disease with the help of Olive oil . Watch his tips in below link and share it .









A person in Lahore is claiming that he can cure every disease with the help of Olive Oil. During his interview the Lahori man revealed that he doesn’t charge any fee and do this Treatment for FREE.The reporter also asked different people who were sitting there for Treatment and they also said that we are feeling much better after Treatment from here without paying anything.There was a lady also who came from Dubai for Treatment and she said that my knees are perfect now after getting Treatment from here.This Treatment center is in Chauburji, Lahore. Please watch full video below …