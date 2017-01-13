Last Audio Clip of Talk between Pilot and Air Hostess Changed whole Scenario of PK 661 Plane Crash

New development in PK 661 plane crash case changed the whole Scenario. Last Audio Talk of Air Hostess and Pilot shocked everyone.









Sad incident happened to PIA plane 661 in which 47 passengers died and no one survived that incident. Popular Islamic scholar Junaid Jamshed was also Traveling in that plane.Flight was traveling to Islamabad and during that plane crashed due to Technical issues. Black Box of that plane was sent for inspection and now new development has changed the whole scenario of this incident.Audio Talk of Air Hostess and Pilot leaked in which everything can be listened. Pilot was in contact with control room and he was getting instructions from them but suddenly plane disappeared from the radar and then it crashed.Watch detailed video below …