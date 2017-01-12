Latest Photoshoot of Faisal Qureshi’s daughter going Viral on Internet

Latest photoshoot of Faisal Qureshi’s gorgeous daughter is going Viral on social media and Internet. Faisal’s daughter is looking really cool in her photoshoot.









Faisal Qureshi is a famous Pakistan actor who did some really wonderful acts in his dramas. His acting is very popular in Pakistani people.Faisal Qureshi is so young looking in this age that its hard to believe that he is father of a mature daughter. Faisal is hosting a morning show as well.Daughter of Faisal Qureshi is very beautiful and her fan following is also increasing. Recent Photos of Hanish Qureshi is going viral on Internet and most of her photos are circulating in social media.Many Pakistani actors are involving their kids as well in drama industry of Pakistan. Its looking like that Faisal will also introduce his daughter in this industry.