Latest Video of Arshad Khan shocked his Fans

New music video of Chai Wala Arshad Khan shocked his fans and raised many questions on him. Arshad Khan shooted a video with a girl.









Arshad Khan did some bold acts in his video and he was seen with a girl with which he is doing some shocking scenes. This new video of Arshad Khan raised many questions on him and shocked his fans also because before coming into this field, Arshad Khan said that he will avoid such things.Arshad Khan was a Tea Guy in Islamabad who got fame through his eyes and now he is doing modeling for different things. His fan following is also increasing and his fans are increasing all over the world.Watch video below …