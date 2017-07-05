Likely Captain, Vice Captain and Head Coach of Multan Sultan Team. Watch video below for further details …







According to sources, Mohammad Hafeez will lead Multan Team in PSL season 2018. Sri Lankan veteran Mahela Jayawardene will be Vice Captain of Multan Sultan Team.

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke is the likeliest candidate for the Head Coach job of Multan franchise. PSL season 3 is expected to start in last week of January 2018 and PCB is hoping to stage 7 to 8 matches to be held in Pakistan …