This little boy impressed Judges in Indian Idol Auditions

17 year old boy impressed judges alot in Indian Idol Auditions 2016-17. This year's season of Indian Idol is a brilliant one.









Indian Idol is a big platform for young Indian singers and after performing in this competition they can get many projects in future. Indian Idol has given many superb singers to Bollywood industry.This year’s season of Indian Idol is an Awesome one and competition is very Tough. Young Indian singers are coming from all over India and giving their auditions and showcasing their Talent.This 17 year old boy is from a poor family and he is a paper seller who collects papers from different places and earn his livelihood. This boy impressed judges very much and he was selected for the next round.