Little girl crying on Quaid-e-Azam death, Video goes viral on Internet. Watch video below and share it with others …







This cute girl is crying on death of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. A small girl was crying for founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam and saying that why he died.

Mother of that little girl asked her why she is crying in which reply, Girl said that I am crying for Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Why he left us alone and died?

Girl said that I want to met her and ask him why he is not with us. The girl’s mother said that Quaid-e-Azam is no more with us and he died many years ago.

Girl said that I want to keep him in our house.