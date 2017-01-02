Look How Gen Raheel is getting greeted in Saudi Arab

Former Army Chief of Pakistan and very popular personality Gen Raheel Sharif was greeted Amazingly in Saudi Arab when he visited there.









General Raheel Sharif visited Saudi Arab on request of Saudi Government and he performed Umrah there as well. General Raheel is a popular personality in the world and people give him respect and after his retirement from his post as Pakistan Army Head, His fan following is increasing because he leaves his place after completing his Tenure and this is not the Trend in Pakistan.People use to stay there after their Tenure as well but General Raheel created an Example for others by doing this. He is a lovely man and he always thinks for Pakistan first. Under his supervision, Pak Army defeated Terrorists and now Pakistan is much more safe and secure.