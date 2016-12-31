This man gave Honest review about Honda Civic Model 2016

Very Honest review given by this man of Honda Civic Model 2016. This man tells in details what are the faults in this year’s Honda Civic.









This man purchased Honda Civic 2016 and he went to showroom for checking of the car because he noticed few faults and errors in manufacturing of the car.Seals of the car and gaps are too much open in this year’s model. Wires are also kept open by the company which was very shocking to see. Roof of the car also not fixed as it opens up when car reaches speed of 120 130.The shape of the car is very much excellent and interior is also good but many problems are in outer body of the car. This car is very expensive and it has few errors as well.Please check car yourself first and then buy it …