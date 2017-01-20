Man waited for 12 years and engaged in Murree snowfall

Man waited for 12 years and finally got engaged in snowfall of Murree. This is an Amazing and funny thing to see for many people.









Reporter of 92 News were talking to the people who came from all over the country to enjoy snowfall in Murree. A man was very excited because he was waiting from 12 years for this snowfall of Murree. This guy was watching snowfall first time in his life. So, he waited for so many years for his engagement and finally in Murree during snowfall, He got engaged.His fiance was also with him in Murree and she said that she watched snowfall many times in her life but her Husband is watching first time.Watch video below and share …