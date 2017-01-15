Mark Taylor and Waqar Younis praising Imran Khan during 2nd ODI

Former Australian captain and legend cricketer Mark Taylor praising legend Pakistani captain Imran Khan during Pakistan vs Australia second ODI.









Mark Taylor and Waqar Younis were doing commentary during which they were discussing about Imran Khan and his cricketing skills. Mark Taylor said that he was a great cricketer who can bowl brilliantly and he was a fantastic batsman as well. His captaincy skills were also terrific. He was a complete player.On which Waqar Younis said that Imran Khan is a great legend and we still living that 92 World Cup glory which Pakistan won under Imran’s captaincy. He was a quality fast bowler and he bowls those big inswingers. He had everything in him except his fielding. On this comment of Waqar Younis, Mark Taylor laughed.