Martyr Pilot’s Mother showing real face of PIA

47 passengers died in sad Chitral plane crash incident in which this lady’s son was pilot who also died in the plane incident. It was a PIA flight 661.While talking on this matter, Mother of martyr pilot said that PIA was involved in death of my Husband and they threatened me that if I launched a FIR against them, They will not give job to my son.She further said that I have all the evidences against PIA management and it was Captain Altaf Raja who was involved in my Husband’s death.Watch video below for further details …